Chezidek keeps it real

When it comes to the issue of blackness, roots singer Chezidek is unapologetic. On his latest song, Because I'm Black, he addresses widespread prejudice against people of colour.

The self-produced single was released in December by Tad's International Record.

“I 'n' I a Rastaman an' a African. I 'n' I couldn't reject I identity,” a defiant Chezidek told the Jamaica Observer's Splash. “Wi a Rasta, suh wi haffi sing these things.”

Because I'm Black is the lead song from his sixth album, which will be released this summer. He said the single sums up the set's take-no-prisoners mood.

“Is a fire chune, da chune ya bun fire. Most a di song dem (on the album) mi a bun fire 'cause wi a protest!” he declared.

The yet-titled collection breaks a lengthy drought for Chezidek, whose previous album Judgement Time was released in 2010. In 2007, his acclaimed Inna Di Road set was released; produced by Bobby Konders, it contained the hit song, Leave The Trees.

That single introduced the St Ann-born singer to mainstream radio in Jamaica, but while he welcomes hit songs, Chezidek stated that when it comes to recording getting on the airwaves is far from his mind.

“Wi nah sing fi radio or TV, wi a sing fi people. Wi a try reach di youths dem 'cause di truth is di truth,” he said.

To reinforce that point, Chezidek pointed to songs like Money Move, Call Pon Dem and Marijuana, which he said did well without radio support. They earned him a following throughout Europe where he has toured since 2006.

“Of course, wi want some airplay but wi nuh channel wi energy like dat. Nuff a my song dem play inna dance or in di street; a suh people know Chezidek,” he said.

Chezidek was born Desbert Johnson in St Ann's Bay, birthplace of Jamaica's first National Hero, Marcus Garvey, and reggae legend Burning Spear. Though he was aware of their black-conscious message, it was not until he evolved from deejay Chilla Rinch to Chezidek that his songs became militant.

Much of his early work as Chezidek can be heard on the albums Harvest Time and Rising Sun, released in 2002 and 2005, respectively. Both were produced by Philip “Fatis” Burrell for Xterminator Records.

Inna Di Road is considered his most impressive album to date. Driven by the beat of Jacob Miller's Chapter A Day, Leave The Trees became a ganja anthem in Jamaica and European reggae circles; it also contained the well-received Call Pon Dem.

Though stressing that the upcoming album is his most fiery to date, Chezidek noted that it also searches for common ground.

“There's nuthin to do wid hatred, a jus' one family,” he said.