Children of the Icons deliver

The Kingston leg of the Children of the Icons concert held in the Emancipation Park last Friday was a true display of the saying “the apple does not fall far from the tree”.

The occasion saw the offspring of established acts taking the stage.

Courtni Jackson, daughter of Jamaican cabaret singer Karen Smith and popular bass player Jackie Jackson, opened the evening on a high note, literally. Her sultry voice had the audience captivated as they watched her dance around the stage and showcase amazing vocal control. Undoubtedly, her mom, bright-eyed sat front row cheering on her daughter and capturing the moment on her cellphone.

Jackson, who is currently a student at the Enda Manley School for the Visual and Performing Arts, said her parents were very sceptical when she told them she wanted to pursue a career in music.

“It was in high school that I made the decision that I wanted to do this as a career,” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

“At first my parents were a bit iffy because I believe they wanted me to prove to them that that I could work hard and sustain my life off of being a musician. They were just worried for me.”

“I understand the reasoning behind why they would want to shield their child away. Our parents are from a different time, and they know how hard it was for them to break into the music industry especially for women, and they may not want the same thing for their child. A lot of them may not know how much easier it is for children in this generation,” she continued.

In addition to Jackson, Christopher Ellis — son of reggae singer Alton Ellis — showed off what he got. He rocked and grooved the audience in a fashion that was reminiscent of his late father. When he sang the opening lines to I'm still In Love With You, made popular by his father in 1977, the audience erupted in cheers.

Tiffany Malvo, daughter of Anthony Malvo, made her mark on the stage. She too rocked the audience with her vocals which was undeniably similar to that of reggae singer Tanya Stephens.

Julian Marley, son of reggae icon Bob Marley, also hit the stage to deliver a brief performance of his father's hits One Love and Three Little Birds. He later handed out roses to women in the audience.

The night was not only about the children of the icons, but showcased emerging acts J Summa and Tamo J.

Monifa Goss, also billed as an emerging act, delivered.

“I came from a family that is musical; my mommy is an artiste manager and my daddy in an entertainer. So, for me, I was born with music around; mommy always taking me to the studio and all that so that's really how I got into it.”

Goss is no stranger to the stage. She entered her first talent contest at age four and went on to place second in the Digicel Rising Star competition in 2016.

Veteran act Leroy Sibbles closed the show with some authentic reggae and rocksteady favourites bringing the evening to an amazing end.