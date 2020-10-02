Chilling with Robert Minott

WHEN Robert Minott was approached to record a song on the Stars Have to Shine compilation album, he took one listen to the rhythm track and knew right away which song he would do.

The Atlanta-based singer put his spin on Let's Chill, a massive hit for R&B trio Guy in 1990.

“Tony Lowe, who is like a brother to me, sent me a song on said rhythm that he recorded for my input; I immediately fell in love with the rhythm . Let's Chill is a long-time favourite of mine and I thought it would be a great fit,” said Minott.

Released in July by Crown International out of New York City, the 13-song Stars Have to Shine is produced by Norman Owen. It is driven by the beat of Carlton and The Shoes' 1968 hit song, Love me Forever, which Minott describes as a “classic that I have always loved”.

Veteran acts like Carlton Livingston, Pinchers, Utan Green and Lone Ranger also have songs on the Stars Have to Shine.

The Kingston-born Minott has been recording for over 30 years. His best known songs are Playa Playa and Roll It, a collaboration with Elephant Man.

He is currently working on Rasta Funk, an album being produced by Kirk Bennett, scheduled for release next year.