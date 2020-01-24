Clinton Lindsay returns with Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live, a new monthly series that kicks off tomorrow at The Garden in Lauderdale Lakes, South Florida, marks the return to event promotion for Clinton Lindsay.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash, he explained the series' concept.

“The whole idea is to give Fort Lauderdale live entertainment featuring some of our veteran artistes who are seen only when there are major events like the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival or at the Best of The Best concert,” he said.

Billed to perform are Stitchie, Ed Robinson, Ricky Stereo, Benjy Myaz, Little Meekie, and female trio SDS. They will be backed by the Code Red Band.

Saturday Night Live is scheduled to take place on the last Saturday of each month. Lindsay has already confirmed headliners for upcoming shows. They include Carlene Davis, General Trees, Michael Palmer, Little John and Papa San.

Originally from Spanish Town, Lindsay moved to the United States in the 1970s. He established himself in radio and helped introduce dancehall music to the tri-state area during the 1980s.

Among the major events he promoted was the Tamika Reggae Awards from 1989-2000. He also helped stage the Barry G/David Rodigan Clash in Brooklyn, New York in 1986, and the return of Gregory Isaacs to New York in 1991.

“I've been in semi-retirement since I came to Florida in late 2002, I was focusing more on radio. However, over the years, many of these artistes have been urging me to come back in the promotion/booking business,” said Lindsay. “I went by The Garden to see The Mighty Diamonds in December, and again Zemroy Lewis (operator of The Garden) asked if I was not going to take up his offer of doing an event there. So, after talking it over with my people, I have decided that 2020 will be the time to get back into event promotion.”

Lindsay notes that things have changed since he started promoting events. It was less costly than today.

“Things were much easier then, you could use one band to back all the artistes. You could put two persons in a room with two beds; you could transport artistes around in your own personal car; it was easier to get artistes to do interviews, and there were no entourages,” he said.