Clive Duncan's final act
Actor Clive Duncan has died.
The local theatre personality who became known to Jamaicans thanks to his role as Drapus (Mr Upton) on the 1980s sitcom Lime Tree Lane, died at home on Thursday morning after a battle with cancer.
In recalling his former castmate, Christopher “Johnny” Daley noted that he became aware of his illness a few months ago and through actress Deon Silvera who was very close to Duncan, he was able to speak to him last week.
“He was very, very candid when we spoke last week. He did not say goodbye but he did say he was in a very rough place health-wise. Based on what he said I realised he was very ill.”
Daley, who was a child during the years the comedy aired on JBC TV from 1988 to 1997, recalled the gentle nature of the man.
“He was always decent. When I first met him I thought he was a district constable as he was so neat. On and off camera he was always very well put together. After Lime Tree Lane he went into selling insurance and did very well at it. He was never boastful; never lived his life in the limelight always a gentle human being. I never heard him curse. He was always such a decent person. His role as Mr Upton was really an extension of himself in certain respects.”
Daley also noted Duncan's skills as an actor. In addition to Lime Tree Lane, Duncan did work on stage as well as on the popular television soap opera Royal Palm Estate.
“He was also a pretty underrated actor. If you had the opportunity to see him onstage what you got was 100 per cent every time. He was was remarkable. It is really a sad time. I took some time to speak to Dorothy Cunningham [Miss Zella] and Mark Martin [Bones], we are all grieving at this time,” said Daley.
—Richard Johnson
