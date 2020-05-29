Cocoa Tea brews for Bobby Digital

Singer Cocoa Tea says although producer Robert “Bobby Digital” Dixon has died, his legacy is immortal.

“Nobody in the music industry will ever be able to touch his legacy. Everybody has a legacy of their own, but his is something which is unmatched. Somebody who worked with Sizzla [Kalonji], Cocoa Tea, Richie Spice, Morgan Heritage, Garnet Silk, Buju Banton, Capleton, just to name a few, has to be somebody great. His legacy will definitely live on forever,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The producer died last Thursday at the age of 59. He suffered from a kidney-related illness.

Cocoa Tea (given name Calvin Scott) says he started working with Dixon from as early as 1984. They collaborated on projects like Holding On, Love Me, Holy Mount Zion, and Moving On.

To the veteran artiste, Dixon was a gifted producer.

“He had a special touch of knowing when a song was going to be a hit and that's something you don't find with most producers. He really had an ear for it,” he said.

Bobby Digital began his career as a studio engineer with producer Lloyd “King Jammy's” James in 1984. By 1988, he formed his own Digital B label and the Heat Wave sound system.

According to Cocoa Tea, their most memorable moment was working on Love Me; a song which also featured Shabba Ranks and Home T.

“We shared so many good times together, but when me, Shabba Ranks, and Home T worked with him it was special. Words can't explain. That time he was working with King Jammy's and it was just a joy to share the experience,” he said.

The singer, who last saw Dixon four years ago, said his passing came as a surprise.

“I knew he was getting dialysis treatment, but I didn't know he had heart problems, according to what I saw in the news,” he said.