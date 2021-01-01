Cops put heat on Beenie Man

THE St Elizabeth police say they are in possession of a summons to be served on Corporate Area-based dancehall deejay Beenie Man for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) at an event held on November 29 in the parish.

The entertainer was also warned in relation to a New Year's Eve party, also slated for St Elizabeth, which he had been promoting on social media.

“The summons is ready… The serving was a problem because he does not live in the parish, but I hear he is here [in St Elizabeth] quite frequently. So since he is going to be here at a party, might as well (the police) get everything together one time,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narda Simms, head of the St Elizabeth police division, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. “The summons will be issued as long as I can find him or else I will be sending it to Kingston to be served on him, because enough is enough. Mr Davis has done this before and we went, and we warned him, and he continues to have these kinds of social gatherings.”

Beenie Man's given name is Moses Davis.

DSP Simms said the St Elizabeth police will continue in enforcing the DRMA.

“We are going to clamp down on all of these illegal parties that are happening and these that have come to our attention we will surely clamp down on them,” she said.

Efforts to reach Beenie Man and his management team for a comment yesterday were unsuccessful.

In an effort to curb the spreading of COVID, the Government announced new restrictions for December 1 to January 15, 2021. The gathering limit remains at 15 and the prohibition on parties and events to remain in place. The islandwide curfew was extended to 10:00 pm, while on New Year's Day, the curfew is slated to start at 7:00 pm and end at 5:00 am the following day.

Simms is urging patrons and promoters to adhere to the DRMA and said the police will not tolerate entertainment events.

“There is no permit for any party whatsoever, not for Beenie Man, not for anyone else,” she stressed. “It has come to the attention of the police that there are a number of illegal parties that are being held in the parish of St Elizabeth. Let me say to both partygoers and promoters that the St Elizabeth police division is not going to tolerate any such [events]. No parties are being permitted and no approvals are being given for parties. Therefore, these parties are being held illegally,” she said.