Coronavirus and entertainment

Sterling Music Awards postponed

The organisers of the Sterling Gospel Music Awards have taken the decision to postpone the event due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica and announcements made by the Government and health officials to avoid public gatherings.

The event was set for tomorrow at the Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston.

“We, along with our sponsors, agree that your safety and health are most important during this time and will be working to advise you of a new date, once we are in a position to do so. As a team, we continue to pray for the protection of our country and your individual safety. For persons who have purchased prepaid tickets at certified outlets, we advise patrons to retain these tickets for future use. Tickets purchased online will still be valid once receipts and online confirmations are maintained,” a statement from the organisers read.

Jermaine Edwards leads nominations. The singer has six nominations, including Male Artiste of The Year. He is also nominated for Album of The Year and Local Hit Producer of The Year with I Will Follow. The album's title track is also up for Local Hit of The Year, and Video of The Year. Edwards joins Christopher Gayle as nominees for Collab of The Year for the song Only You.

Following with four nominations is Tiffany Levy for EP of The Year, Collab of The Year, Breakout Sensation and Local Hit of the Year for Give a Little.

Coronavirus brings entertainment world to a standstill

NEW YORK (AP) — The international entertainment industry is preparing for an unprecedented shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus, cancelling upcoming movies, suspending all Broadway performances and scuttling concert tours until it's safe to welcome crowds back.

The closures amount to a nearly complete halting of the industry, from Lincoln Center to Disneyland, and the largest-scale shut down of many of the country's major arteries of culture.

The Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center, the New York Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, the Apollo Theatre and the Kennedy Center in Washington all cancelled events through March 31. Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents, the world's largest live-entertainment companies, suspended all current tours through March, including those of Billie Eilish, the Strokes and Post Malone.

The dawning awareness of the virus' reach had already forced the cancellation or postponement of all major imminent events on the calendar, including the sprawling South by Southwest conference and festival in Austin, Texas; Hollywood's annual movie expo CinemaCon, in Las Vegas; this month's Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles; and the sunny California music festival Coachella, which was put off until October. TV networks saw the scuttling of most major sporting events, including the NBA season, March Madness and the NHL season.

Earlier Thursday, California urged bans of not just the largest events but also gatherings of more than 250 to help stymie the virus' spread. Disneyland planned to shut its doors Saturday for the rest of the month.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame postponed its annual induction ceremony, scheduled for May 2 in Cleveland. It was to have been televised live for the first time by HBO. Posthumous inductees Whitney Houston and the Notorious BIG. were to be honoured, along with Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T. Rex. Canada's top music awards show, the Juno Awards, was also called off as a precaution.

The announcement Wednesday evening that Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for coronavirus sent shudders through the industry. Hanks was easily the most famous person yet to publicly announce that he had the virus. He was in Australia to shoot an Elvis Presley biopic that Warner Bros said would halt production.

“Not much more to it than a one-day-a-time approach, no?” Hanks said of their condition.