Dalton Harris to host concert

Jamaican singer Dalton Harris is taking his music to the virtual space with a concert tomorrow.

The singer — who won both the local televised talent show, Digicel Rising Stars, and then copped X Factor UK —took to his Instagram account to announce his entry into the virtual concert world, which has become the new normal thanks to the current global health crisis as a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I am currently working on making this worth your while,” he said in a post.

“Will be some familiar songs as well as my original stuff. I wrote something special for you guys as well. I will also be taking you guys behind the scenes so you will see my sound check and set up in the studio as well,” Harris said to his more than 200,000 followers on that social media platform.

The event is set to kick of at 6:00 pm UK time (noon local time). The London-based artiste also encouraged his supporters to make a note of the time difference.

“Mark your calendars. Bring your loved ones, wine and let me give you hope while I entertain you. Spend the evening with me while I bring a concert to you live at home, “ he continued.

As part of the prize package for winning X Factor UK, Harris has been signed to Syco Records, which is owned by X Factor head judge Simon Cowell and Sony Records. The actual dollar value of the contract has never been disclosed, but reports indicated that it could have been in the region of £1 million.

In December, he released his single Cry. He debuted the song during a performance on the same talent show which he won a few seasons earlier.