Dalwayne makes case for the weed

Dalwayne shows his support for marijuana on his latest single Deal Wid it. Produced by Phillip McFarlane of Irie Yute Records, the song was written seven years ago.

“I actually wrote the song seven years ago but just recorded it this year. I wrote the song because I smoke marijuana. At the time, there was a lot scrutiny and push back against cannabis in our society. I wanted to be rebellious to show those who were opposing it, that this how we do it, and won't stop doing it. Even though many elites in our society use marijuana and make money from it, they are quick to chastise the lower class who use it,” Dalwayne told the Jamaica Observer.

He said the feedback has been positive and a video was released earlier this month.

“I have been doing music professionally for three years now. However, I have been writing songs for about 10 years. Dalwayne is an artiste who brings a uniqueness in lyrics composition and metaphors and also sometimes simplicity but well-connected lines. In addition to that, I try to be flexible with melodies, hooks and style, but most importantly, I want to bring the reality of our everyday living in my music. Keeping real every time,” said Dalwayne.

The singjay, whose real name is Dolwayne Bennett, is from St Mary.

“I grew up in a community where there were multiply sound systems, frequent street dances and sound clashes. However, I groomed my craft on sound system called Pepper Rock. At the time, it was one of the hottest sound systems in western St Mary. That's where I did my first dub plate,” he recalled.

Aside from his work with Irie Yute Records, Dalwayne has done work with Mercenary's Music and Shell Dong Records.

“I would say my journey thus far has been one with resilience, patience and determination as there was a period in my life when I thought I would never get to this point after dreaming of becoming an artiste from my high school days. Now, it just seems like it is about to kick off in the right way. My daily life experiences are like a constant lesson, and the listeners will hear it in the songs that I release,” he said.

