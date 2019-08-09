Darby does it from the soul

Even at age 19, Vincent Darby is aware of being tagged 'the next big thing'. The British soul singer has been doing music since he was 10 and though he has released a handful of songs, expectations are lofty.

His latest song, Baby Oh I, will be released today. It is the follow-up to Get Away, another ballad that drew a lot of interest in the United Kingdom.

Darby is from Birmingham, a city in the British Midlands that has a massive Jamaican population. His mother's parents are Jamaican and his father British.

The UK has produced a rush of pop talent in the last five years, led by soul singers Adele, Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran. Darby is undaunted about being placed in their category.

“No, I honestly don't feel any pressure about being called 'the next big thing' and the reason for this is because I feel that I am prepared and I have the best possible team around me, so it's a feeling of euphoria!” he exclaimed during an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash. “Personally, I think it's an incredible thing to say that my country has these incredibly talented people such as Adele, Ed Sheeran and so many more. These are the ones who inspire me to write my music and help curate my sound as I hear what they do and I'm heavily influenced by everything I hear, whether it be a British artiste or an international artiste.”

Darby also admires upcoming Brit acts like Ella Mai and Jorja Smith, who like Adele, Smith and Sheeran, have been making a name in the United States.

“The reason I mention these two names is because they are continuing the contemporary UK R&B sound, something that was first picked up in the 80s with bands like Soul II Soul and Loose Ends and people like Mića Paris, Lisa Stansfield, and Sade,” he said.

Though his sound is distinctly soul, Darby acknowledges Birmingham's diverse population for his eclectic musical tastes. The city produced rock bands like Black Sabbath, Electric Light Orchestra, and Duran Duran, as well as reggae bands such as Steel Pulse and UB40.

He also learned from early to recognise his Jamaican roots.

“My Jamaican heritage plays a massive role in everything I do, whether it be music or my life. My mother is Jamaican so she really made sure that the traditional Jamaican values and the respect was bestowed on me and I believe that this reflects in my music,” he said. “Growing up, I spent a lot of time with my mom's parents so I was always around when the cooking and the baking was taking place. Even though my grandparents moved from Jamaica in the late 1950s, they really and truly kept every single Jamaican tradition alive, so I believe this holds its presence within my music.”

Darby is currently working on an EP, some of which was recorded in Kingston. The mini set is produced by Canadian Gray Hawken.

“It is a mixture of the Caribbean in terms of the reggae/dancehall beats mixed with the soulful, electronic sounds of Toronto. It's a real mix of things,” he said.