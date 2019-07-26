Davianah goes to Chug It
Davianah will be showcasing her dancehall persona when she hits the stage at Chug It slated to be held at Sugarman's Beach on Sunday in Portmore, St Catherine.
“It will be my birthday so I am going there to titillate the audience and hold a good vibes,” said Davianah, 24.
Davianah, daughter of singjay Tony Rebel, has courted controversy with her risqué lyrics and skimpy outfits. She famously clashed with her father earlier this year at Rebel Salute for her outfit selection.
She will be doing provocative songs like Ravish and Good Vibes at Chug It.
“I am an entertainer, I can fit in with any crowd,” she said.
She will be releasing her debut seven-track EP, Rasta Picknii in August.
“The EP will have seven songs and it will be strictly reggae hence the title, Rasta Picknii as it will showcase my cultural side,” said Davianah, whose real name is Davahu Barrett.
Some of the songs include Break My Heart, Stir It Up, and Move. She is aiming for a summer release for the project.
Born July 28, 1992, Davianah debuted at Reggae Sumfest 2011 during Tony Rebel's set, doing a cover of Estelle's Come Over which elicited a huge response from the crowd. She performed on Reggae Sumfest 2017 and Reggae on the Hill in Barbados.
“I am coming for everything they said I couldn't have. It is not easy being a second-generation star, but I welcome the challenge,” she said.
