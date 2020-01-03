De'Vious ready to spread wings

For years, Cham and Konshens have flown the dancehall flag for the community of Sherlock Crescent in Duhaney Park, Kingston. Deejay De'Vious is hoping to achieve similar success.

“Music has been hard and we try our best to withstand the pressures. We just focus on getting the work done. As an artiste, what I can do to make things better is really my focus,” said De'Vious.

He is currently promoting three songs — Days Without, produced by Prime Time Music; Loaded, done for Razzle Music, and Caution, which is produced by Subkonshus.

De'Vious (given name Mario Mundle) began pursuing music professionally in 2012. He is affiliated with Masicka's Genahsyde camp.

“I started out doing music in high school. My friends encouraged me to sing and deejay, even though I was active in football. I was drawn to positive lyrics because of the things I saw happening around me. Life inspires my work, the struggles that me and others face daily,” he explained.

He credits Konshens for helping him musically.

“Konshens has been an inspiration. The best advice he gave me was 'when is your time, is your time. Focus on your craft and try to better yourself',” De'Vious disclosed.

In 2013, he opened for Konshens on the deejay's tour of Trinidad and Tobago.

De'Vious is a past student of Calabar High School. He later pursued studies at Excelsior Community College and Vocational Training Development Institute (VDTI), where he studied Entertainment and Events Management.

His 11-track EP, Work of Heart, was released last year.