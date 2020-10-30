DeeClef asks for loyalty

Friends he thought were loyal have betrayed newcomer DeeClef. The experience formed the basis for his latest single Constancy .

“I've had friends that betrayed me before and as a result of that I had to put it in song. Constancy has to do with persons around you that are loyal and or show the act of being loyal hence the title. Now, I only surround myself with persons who are loyal,” DeeClef explained.

Constancy, produced by Natural Bond Entertainment, is featured on the Gold Leaf rhythm.

The New York-based singjay is pleased with the reception to the song.

“I've receive some extremely positive feedback so far. Many persons can relate to this song. Positive feedback is motivating to any artiste and this only encourages us to continue our journey,” said DeeClef.

DeeClef (real name Wayan Frazer) was born and raised in the community of Barnstaple in Manchester. He has resided in New York for the past four years.

His interest in music started as a teenager. It wasn't until he left school that he considered it as a career.

“From time to time it gets hectic. However, because of my determination towards music I continue to push myself through those times. But it's very rewarding because I have gained a lot of exposure. For example, working with Natural Bond Entertainment, it's because of my persistency why this has happened,” DeeClef shared.

DeeClef describes his music as a fusion of reggae and dancehall with an international mix. He wants to inspire others with his music.

— Kevin Jackson