Deep Jahi shows softer side on Inseparable

It is uncommon for dancehall artistes to show their softer side. However, singer Deep Jahi bares it all on his latest single Inseparable.

Released on January 8, Inseparable is produced by Natural Bond Entertainment.

“Difference is what stands out and Deep Jahi always instils some level of substance within the music. The song Inseparable is relatable because every man has a woman he considers to be his,” Deep Jahi told the Jamaica Observer.

The entertainer, known for his conscious and gritty lyrics, said he has gone the extra mile to impress his significant other.

“Crazy wouldn't be the word but I've done some very nice things, I'd say,” he said with a laugh.

Deep Jah is pleased with the response to the song. Since it was uploaded to YouTube on January 8, the video for Inseparable (directed by Shot N Stunning) has received the thumbs up. The comments have all been positive.

“Motivation is definitely a strong word in relation to the work. That's a quote from a previous song. So yes, the positive comments help as a catalyst towards the journey,” he said.

Inseparable is the second release for Deep Jahi, which was produced by Natural Bond Entertainment within the last four months. In October, the label released Private Party.

“It's just upward mobility. Natural Bond Entertainment knows what they are about and the energy clicks right,” said Deep Jahi.

Born Rushane Sanderson, Deep Jahi is from St Mary. He shot to fame in 2012 when he won the Magnum King of Dancehall competition. Two years later, he won the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Festival Song competition.

Among his better-known songs are Life Goes On, Nuh Punching Bag, and Another Murder.

“For 2021, I'd definitely like to be the break-out artiste with many number one songs as the year progresses. Stay tuned,” he said.

— Kevin Jackson