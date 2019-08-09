Demarco gets weight off shoulders
Demarco has adopted a healthier lifestyle since migrating to the USA two years ago.
“I stopped eating meat and got more health-conscious, no dead carcass to mi dinnerware, but once in a while, mi eat fish but ah mostly vegetables, chunks, tofu. I just did a total lifestyle change two years ago,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
He lost 60 pounds and is now at 230 lb.
“I feel way better and performance-wise, I can do more on stage; the ting tun up. Tell the gal dem fi come test me on stage and dem will see,” Demarco chuckled.
He, who is currently in the island, is promoting Slim a Wear on the Frenz 4 Real label, released two months ago.
“The feedback has been great so far, the females dem love what a gwaan,” he said.
Another single, Bounce on It,' featuring Yanique “Curvy Diva” Barrett on his True Gift Entertainment label is also doing well. He will be shooting a video for the single tomorrow.
In 2017, Demarco relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States. At that time, he was being managed by En-Treeg Management, a company owned by Akon's wife, business executive Rozina Negusei.
Demarco recorded No Wahala, featuring Akon, and Runtown on Akon's Kon Live label. He has been promoting the singles in Kenya, the Ivory Coast, and Europe.
“It was a single deal with Akon. But now, I am concentrating my efforts on my True Gift Entertainment label where I am looking to sign artistes and producers. Jamaica has a lot of talent, and I have an ear for true greatness, so I am seeking out talent to develop and bring to the international stage,” he said.
Demarco — whose real name is Collin Demar Edwards — is known for songs including Duppy Know Who Fi Frighten, Fallen Soldiers, True Friend, Show It, Lazy Body, Good Book, Puppy Tail, and I Love My Life.
