Desi Ranks banks on Medina

Canada -based reggae singer Desi Ranks is confident his single, Medina , will give him a breakthrough in the music industry.

“This song is generating a nice buzz. Everywhere I go people are telling me that they love it. I'm also getting a lot of calls from people in Jamaica about it and a lot of fans are reaching out to me about it on social media,” he said.

Produced by Tasjay James Smith, Medina was released on the on the Tasjay Productions label on June 26. It is one of several on the Outta Jamaica Riddim compilation album.

Desi Ranks said he was inspired to write the song after a personal experience with the popular Jamaican herb.

“The first time I drank medina tea was about a year ago.When I drank it I noticed I got a boost in energy. So, from then on I always drink it, medina is very good, especially for males,” he said.

Desi Ranks's given name is Desmond Maragh. He hails from the district of Springfield in Morant Bay, St Thomas.

He began his career as a singer on the legendary Aces Disco in the early 1980s. He migrated to Canada in March 1991 and currently resides in Hamilton, Ontario, where he operates the 3 Mirage Studio.

Some of his other songs include Got To Work Hard, School Uniform, Oh Mama and Dancehall Nice Again.