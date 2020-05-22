Digicel Unplugged goes gospel

Gospel acts Minister Marion Hall and Jermaine Edwards are set to grace the Digicel Unplugged stage for another gospel edition this Sunday, May 24.

The D'Music-powered event will be aired live on Digicel's Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages starting at 12:00 noon.

Chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica Nasha-Monique Douglas is inviting all gospel lovers to tune in for what promises to be a positive and electrifying musical experience.

“Gospel music is such an impactful genre because it can deeply touch the hearts and minds of listeners, and we wanted to harness that force to help inspire and raise the spirits of online concert goers. We are thrilled to have Minister Marion Hall and Jermaine Edwards, two superstars in their own right, lead us in praise and worship on Sunday,” noted Douglas.

Hall, a former dancehall star who has now turned to gospel, is expected to bring joy and celebration as she touches the Unplugged stage to perform tracks such as I Had Jesus, Room In My House, and Oh Lord We Need You.

Virtual concert goers will also be treated to the music of the award-winning Jermaine Edwards, who for years has graced local and international gospel charts with hits like Beautiful Day, Peace in My Soul, and Hallelujah.

The concert is the second instalment of the rebooted Digicel Unplugged series which was brought back due to popular demand from fans around the world. The second round of the series launched on May 9 with a Mother's Day concert featuring Freddie McGregor and Sevana. The series is set to culminate on Father's Day, June 21.