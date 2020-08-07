Diligence aims to inspire
Diligence is on a road of positive music and inspiring lyrics. He continues this run with From Nothing to Something.
“ From Nothing to Something is a natural song. It's about me and people can relate to it, especially the poorer class. I was actually inspired to write this song seeing the struggles of people and their quest for survival,” the deejay told Jamaica Observer's Splash.
Jamaican-born, United Kingdom-based Sir DJ Ken produced the song which was released last month.
“I collaborated with Sir DJ Ken to bring across this song the way I wanted. Sir DJ Ken is a very good friend of mine, and it was a joy to work with him. I definitely will be doing more projects with him in the near future, because the feedback to this song has been tremendous,” said Diligence.
Diligence — whose real name is Davion Wellington — is from the community of Prickly Pole in St Ann. His long-term goal and objective is to see his music inspire people across the world.
“My music began in the church and later at school. I just capitalised on it and took it on as a profession after leaving high school,” said Diligence.
“I want to take my music across the world to inspire the lives of others. The journey has been a rough one and I appreciate everything that has happened along the way. It did kinda rough but we fight the fight same way,” he continued.
One More Life, Burning, Struggle, Real Friends and I Know Love are some of his previous releases.
