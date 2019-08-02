Diva on the move

Having put her music career on hold in the 1990s due to motherhood, singer C Diva makes her solo debut with the song Broken.

Released by Inferno Camp Records, Broken is enjoying steady rotation locally. It is from a five-track EP, which C Diva is currently working on.

“I'm so excited about my EP; we have recorded some excellent tracks so far. It is going to be a fantastic project. My team which consists of Richard Evans, Emelio Harris, and Orlando Harris has not decided on a release date as yet, but we plan to put it out before the end of the year,” she explained.

A follow-up single, New Man in My Life, is scheduled for release later this month.

C Diva (given name Cassandra Smith) began singing in church.

Born in Kingston, she grew up in Harkers Hall, St Catherine.

