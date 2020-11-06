DJ Mac changes lane

EMERGING producer DJ Mac is hoping to bring excitement to the arena of music production. Having made the transition from selector to wearing the hat of music producer, he feels he can make a big impression which will take the music to higher heights.

“I definitely feel like I'm capable of bringing a new sound rather than what the typical listener would expect to hear. The unorthodox sounds used in most of my songs will surely give you that 'wow' factor,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Having made his name on the party scene as a disc jock playing at events, including Sandz and Pan Di Plaza, he explained how shifted lanes into music production last year.

“I feel like the move to production was inevitable if you really love music. It has been on my mind from early 2017 but I didn't actually act on it until like late last year. I really enjoy creating music from literally nothing. That is the magic and sometimes you wonder like how? The next best thing would have to be hearing an artiste express themselves on your production,” DJ Mac reasoned.

He continued, “Funny enough even just being at the studio and getting dubs from some of the artistes in the community, I would always just be watching them record and found the whole process fascinating. Eventually the love for playing music turned into a love to make music.”

Without formal training, the 21-year-old started the label Mac Production.

“Like most things in the music industry, everything is self-taught. If you really love it, you will be determined to learn and watch. I'm mostly a visual learner by watching others around me. Much respect to producers like Malakhi, Attomatic, and Bhad Twinn.”

DJ Mac (given name Jason McDowell) is a former student of St George's College and Jamaica College. He recently released the song Who by Skillibeng. The video, which was uploaded to YouTube earlier this week, has so far garnered more than 500,000 views.

He also produced Feelings by newcomer Gapix, and has projects coming out with the likes of Daddy1, Rytikal, Chronic Law, Digital Sham, Prudenciti, Bobby 6ix, and Franco Wildlife.

In recent years, a number of disc jocks have ventured into the area of music productions. They include ZJ Chrome, Kurt Riley, DJ Nicco, ZJ Nova and DJ Smurf.

“For us DJs its really about growth, from just playing music, to making music,” said DJ Mac.