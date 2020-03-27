DJ Treasure calls for calm

Up-and-coming producer DJ Treasure is appalled that gunmen seem intent on transforming Jamaica into a killing field, even as its citizens cower in fear at the looming public health crisis caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“It's sad to know that in a national emergency like this, in a time when we should be trying to protect and save lives, that there are people among us who are still so focused on committing crimes and killing people. We should be focused on protecting our neighbours and our friends in this pandemic,” DJ Treasure told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Jamaica recorded a bloody 48-hour period with 16 murders recorded between Sunday and Monday. Eight murders were committed on Sunday, including a triple killing in Olympic Gardens on Sunday morning, and the murder of a nine-year-old boy in Flanker, St James.

Monday's murders included a senior citizen, 68-year-old Gladstone Campbell, who was shot at his home in Ferry district, St Andrew, on Monday night, and a man who was bludgeoned to death with a sledgehammer, allegedly by his brother, in Ramble, Hanover.

“I am just hoping that the bloodshed will stop, this is a time for cooler heads to prevail,” he said.

Last week, DJ Treasure released his latest project, Start Up rhythm, which features dancehall artistes including Macka Diamond, Raine Seville, Laden, Gaza Kym and Navino, as well as less established acts like Jahvel, Kashmar, Kaream Kharizma and Zee K.

The project was released on March 20 on the DJ Treasure Music, and distributed by Zojak Worldwide on all digital download platforms.

“The Start Up rhythm is doing well, some guys from Austria are playing it, most of the top local mixtape deejays are giving it strength, DJ Easy, the most streamed dancehall and reggae DJ on YouTube, is playing it, and a few overseas disc jockeys are giving it support. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the show must go on,” he said.

He will be releasing a rhythm compilation, Hot Pepper rhythm, featuring artistes like Jahvel, Burk Out, and Trejja Don on March 27, on the DJ Treasure Music label.