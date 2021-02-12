Donnaro hunts his big break

AFTER spending five years entertaining audiences as a member of the dance group Talk About, Donnaro is on the hunt for his big break in music.

His entry into music came as a songwriter for artistes, including Macka Diamond, Spice ( Haffie Come Back) and Junior Reid, among others. Now, he wants to expand on his brand.

“I have been writing from I was younger but professionally, it started in 2007. I began recording eight years ago,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Donnaro describes his journey as inspiring.

“I would describe my journey as inspiring as everyday good things continue to happen for which motivate me to push on,” he said.

Born Donaro Stanford, the 34-year-old deejay is originally from Spanish Town. He now resides in Braeton, Portmore. He has done work with producers including Pay Day Music, Real Yutes Production and Believe Production.

Describing himself as one who possesses tough rhymes, infectious hooks and a creative lyricist, Donnaro studied herbal medicine at The University of the West Indies.

Last year he released the three-track EP Gimmi Bun. His recordings include Dawgs Dem Relevant and Nah Nuh.

“I hope to achieve a great input towards the building of our reggae dancehall movements to raise the level of respect and relevance worldwide. I want to be one of those persons responsible,” he added.

— Kevin Jackson