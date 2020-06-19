Donsome turns the tables
Music producer Adrian “Donsome” Hanson has released Turn It Up Vol 1, a full workout instrumental album for gym enthusiasts.
“I decided to do the workout album because now is the time we all [have] to take our health serious like never before, so for me, who is a vegan for 24 years, it's not just eating healthy but to also get in physical shape. So this album will really motivate you, once you hear it you have to get moving,” Hanson told Jamaica Observer's Splash.
The 10-track album, Turn It Up Vol 1, was released last month on his New York-based Donsome Records imprint.
According to the producer, the instrumentals are a “step outside of the box” as it boasts a “pop electronic sound”.
“It's ideal for persons who want a good sweat,” he said.
His label recently released two new singles Blame Yuh (Bugle) and Give it All (Ammoye).
Hailing from Clarendon, Hanson grew up in Portmore, St Catherine. He migrated to the United States more than a decade ago.
