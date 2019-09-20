Dunw3ll takes the lead

Leader, a collaboration between Masicka and Dexta Daps has been making the dance and radio rounds in recent weeks. It is produced by Mario “Dunw3ll” Dunwell.

Dunw3ll is not surprised the song took off, as the artistes clicked instantly.

“We all knew it was something special. I try not to have expectations when putting out music because it may lead to disappointment, but we definitely knew it was special. The feedback has been amazing. The people seem to feel what we felt when we were making it,” he said.

According to Dunw3ll, Dexta Daps, and Masicka had discussed the idea of doing a song together with him for some time. Once all parties finally agreed, he created the beat for Leader the day they came to his recording studio.

Leader is the latest hit for the Kingston-born producer. He is the man behind Do Di Maths by Vybz Kartel, Puppy Tail (Demarco), Yeng Yeng (Ding Dong), Pon Mi (Shenseea), Headshot (Masicka) and Hail by Quada.

His work is determined by the latest trends.

“Whatever the music tells me it needs, I try to provide. I'm just big on making music so sometimes I will sample, and other times I will use live instruments,” he said. “My sound — My choice of sounds it is how I put them together — It is how I hear music. That can't be replicated because it is a reflection of myself as a unique individual.”

Mario Dunwell grew up in a musical household. It seemed a career in music was inevitable.

“As a child I was always around music. My mother would always have music playing in the house or in her car. My father would always have music playing at his workplace and my older brother would always buy the latest cassettes/CDs and we would sit and listen as well as read all the credits,” he recalled. “So, when he (my brother) introduced me to Fruity Loops (a music making software), I found myself naturally drawn to creating my own music. I was instantly addicted.”

While attending Ardenne High School, Dunw3ll had ambitions to become an automotive engineer but that was dashed when the music bug bit him. He established Dunwell Productions Limited in 2011 and debuted with the Soulmate rhythm which had songs by Konshens, Voicemail, and Jahmiel.

That has been followed by The Advice, 3 AM, Yeng Yeng, Caliente, Spinnaz, Clothes Off, Supreme and Charge Up rhythms.

Other Dunw3ll hit songs include Original Daddy by Konshens, Bicycle Ride (Vybz Kartel), FU (Dexta Daps), U Mi Luv (Jahmiel), Hail (Quada) and Squeeze by Dexta Daps.