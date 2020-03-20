Dutty times for Chi Ching Ching

Chi Ching Ching moved from dancer to a creator of street slangs. In the past three years, he has reinvented himself again and emerged as a dancehall artiste, scoring hits including Rope, Way Up Stay Up, Turn Down For What, Calaloo, and Breadfruit .

Two years after signing with Sean Paul's Dutty Rock Productions for the release of his debut album Turning Tables, he is preparing a project that will present “an upgraded Chi Ching Ching”.

“I am in album mode right now. The fans need a plateful from me, but they have been getting some gravel. So, I need to give them a body of work,” he said in an interview with this column.

Turning Tables reached number 13 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart in 2018. Chi Ching Ching acknowledged his career jump since signing with Dutty Rock in 2018.

“Since officially signing with Dutty Rock, I am grateful and happy for every move right now. This has definitely been a major boost to my career,” he shared.

Fab-A-Dash, a song promoting personal hygiene, is his latest single. Produced by Dutty Rock, it is on the No Caption rhythm which also has songs by Stylo G, Delly Ranks, Fambo, Kemar Highcon, Beenie Man, and Busy Signal.