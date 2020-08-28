Eagle Sound Productions soaring to new heights

While growing up in the tough Kingston 13 area, Dave “Baddadan Eagle” Scott saw several up-and-coming artistes being deprived of the opportunity of getting their talents heard. He then decided he would provide an outlet for budding talent.

Now residing in New York, he established Eagle Sound Productions in 2018. The label has released several musical projects and handles the management of artistes.

Lolaa Smiles, Richy Whiz, Kripton 13 and Jeezapeece are signed to the label.

“We established Eagle Sound Productions two years ago to help break new talent on the scene. So far, we have been making some inroads on the music scene and one of our artistes, Lolaa Smiles, is getting rave reviews,” Scott explained.

Scott added, “We want to be ranked among the top names in music and entertainment, that's the overall mission and objective of the label.”

Some of the projects the label has released include Power of Love by Vybz Kartel and Lolaa Smiles, White Sheet (Lolaa Smiles and Teejay), Through the Gate (Intence) and Like How (I-Waata).

It was after Scott met Lolaa Smiles and engineer Steadley “Meddz” Reid that he decided to make his idea of starting a label, a reality.

Go Getta rhythm is the label's current release. It features songs by the artistes signed to his label as well as Intence, I Waata, Kash, JDon Heights, Lenz Real, John Bigz, Loyal Savage, Cy and G-Starr.

— Kevin Jackson