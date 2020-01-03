Elly B raises alarm

From the parish of St Thomas, dancehall artiste Elly B delivers powerful vocals accompanied by melodious sounds from the electric guitar.

He proved this on New Year's Eve as he rocked the crowd at the fifth Sound Di Alarm show in Linstead, St Catherine. He received the stamp of approval from patrons for his unique style.

The 29-year-old artiste kicked off his solo singing career one year ago, but has been in the music business for over 11 years.

“I started playing music in church at age 11 then I move on to St George's College where I continued in the performing department. After that, I went to study at Edna Manley College [of the Visual and Performing Arts] to study piano, actually. But after my first year I switched to studying the guitar,” he told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Since then Elly B has worked with Damian Marley, Shaggy and Mr Vegas, but is now focused on his solo career.

His singing got serious when he joined the Blue Print Band.

“I was their guitarist for a year before their lead singer left. That was when myself and Alex A Game became their lead singers, between 2011- 2015. All this time, I was still doing my own lickle ting by myself at home an suh,” he expressed.

Elly B released his first song, Friends With Benefits, in January 2019.

“For me, that song did well because I did it all by myself, I recoded everything, produced everything, played every instrument and even did the music video, so for me that was a great success!” he exclaimed.

Elly B (given name Elton Brown) has since graced the stages of Portmore Music Fest, JCDC Christmas Extravaganza in Hanover and Grace Jamaica Jerk Festival in Fort Lauderdale.

While he became more serious about his vocals, Elly B says he transforms into a king on stage with his guitar. That is what truly makes him the dancehall rockstar.

“The guitar, is my scepter and my scepter makes me king. The rockstar haffi do wid rock music and electric guitar. Now mix that with the genre dancehall and that makes all the difference,” he said. “What I'm doing is different, yes, but there is still a lot of familiarity and I feel like both the Jamaica and international people love it.”