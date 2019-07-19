Fay-Ann Lyons to serve up delights

Soca star Fay-Ann Lyons will display her culinary skills in the Celebrity Cook-Off Challenge at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Sunday at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York. Lyons will take on Donna Lombardi of VH1 's Black Ink Crew.

In 2017, Lyons won the Celebrity Quick Fire Challenge at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival in Washington DC. The Trinidadian singer told the Jamaica Observer's Splash that she does “pretty well” in the kitchen.

“I grew up in the country so we had no microwave or toasters. We cooked everything from scratch. I learnt the basics from my mother, but truth is I had to learn to cook because I was often left in charge of my younger siblings. So, I guess life was the real teacher,” Lyons said.

She shared her favourite dishes to prepare.

“Fish would be great; curry goat would be great as well. Work what you know, experiment a bit and enjoy who you cook for,” she said.

Known for hit songs such as Raze, Heavy T Bumper, Catch Me and Get On, Lyons is a three-time Trinidad & Tobago Carnival Road March Champion. In 2009, she won the International Soca Monarch competition.

Her 2017 album, Break The World, peaked at number three on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

The Celebrity Cook-Off Challenge is a staple of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival. Previous contestants include former Miss World and Jamaican parliamentarian Lisa Hanna, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

— Kevin Jackson