Fay-Ann Lyons to serve up delights
Soca star Fay-Ann Lyons will display her culinary skills in the Celebrity Cook-Off Challenge at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Sunday at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York. Lyons will take on Donna Lombardi of VH1 's Black Ink Crew.
In 2017, Lyons won the Celebrity Quick Fire Challenge at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival in Washington DC. The Trinidadian singer told the Jamaica Observer's Splash that she does “pretty well” in the kitchen.
“I grew up in the country so we had no microwave or toasters. We cooked everything from scratch. I learnt the basics from my mother, but truth is I had to learn to cook because I was often left in charge of my younger siblings. So, I guess life was the real teacher,” Lyons said.
She shared her favourite dishes to prepare.
“Fish would be great; curry goat would be great as well. Work what you know, experiment a bit and enjoy who you cook for,” she said.
Known for hit songs such as Raze, Heavy T Bumper, Catch Me and Get On, Lyons is a three-time Trinidad & Tobago Carnival Road March Champion. In 2009, she won the International Soca Monarch competition.
Her 2017 album, Break The World, peaked at number three on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.
The Celebrity Cook-Off Challenge is a staple of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival. Previous contestants include former Miss World and Jamaican parliamentarian Lisa Hanna, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
— Kevin Jackson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy