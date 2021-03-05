Fearless heads to Two Mile

Garrison and Wrong Move are the two latest singles from Fearless. Both are produced by 1Donmusic. The deejay is no stranger to garrison life.

“I grew up in the Two Mile area of Kingston 13. However, I resided in Harbour View for an extended period of time,” said Fearless, while urging persons living in the ghetto to elevate themselves, while keeping away from wrong doings.

“I am a product of the ghetto. I was born in the ghetto but my goal is to elevate and uplift the youths them from the ghetto and make them know they can achieve something in life,” he continued.

2 Mile is the name of his debut album, scheduled for release in April. It is produced by F1Donmusic and it features 10 songs, including King Solomon.

The deejay — who is cousin to Billboard-charting deejay Erup — said he got into music 10 years ago.

“I used to be the leader of the dance group Fearless, but the group broke up and I continued to use the name Fearless as my stage name. I decided to get into music based on the encouragement that I got from friends,” said Fearless.

He continued, “I am bringing good music to please my fans; however, I understand life in the garrison isn't easy so my aim is to continue to do songs to motivate and inspire.”

Born Kemar Mitchell, he sang on the church choir and taught himself to play the guitar at age 12. He attended the Haile Selassie High and later Vauxhall High schools in Kingston where he played football. It was during his high school years that he got inspired by music, listening to his favourite artistes, including Bounty Killer and Beenie Man.