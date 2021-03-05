Fearless heads to Two Mile
Garrison and Wrong Move are the two latest singles from Fearless. Both are produced by 1Donmusic. The deejay is no stranger to garrison life.
“I grew up in the Two Mile area of Kingston 13. However, I resided in Harbour View for an extended period of time,” said Fearless, while urging persons living in the ghetto to elevate themselves, while keeping away from wrong doings.
“I am a product of the ghetto. I was born in the ghetto but my goal is to elevate and uplift the youths them from the ghetto and make them know they can achieve something in life,” he continued.
2 Mile is the name of his debut album, scheduled for release in April. It is produced by F1Donmusic and it features 10 songs, including King Solomon.
The deejay — who is cousin to Billboard-charting deejay Erup — said he got into music 10 years ago.
“I used to be the leader of the dance group Fearless, but the group broke up and I continued to use the name Fearless as my stage name. I decided to get into music based on the encouragement that I got from friends,” said Fearless.
He continued, “I am bringing good music to please my fans; however, I understand life in the garrison isn't easy so my aim is to continue to do songs to motivate and inspire.”
Born Kemar Mitchell, he sang on the church choir and taught himself to play the guitar at age 12. He attended the Haile Selassie High and later Vauxhall High schools in Kingston where he played football. It was during his high school years that he got inspired by music, listening to his favourite artistes, including Bounty Killer and Beenie Man.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy