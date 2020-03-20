Feeling the cutting edge of Xterminator

The release of Xterminator — Earth Feel It , an album of songs produced by Philip “Fatis” Burrell, has been rescheduled from April to June 20. This was disclosed by Carter VanPelt, director of catalog development at VP Records, distributors of the 14-song set.

Earth Feel It was initially down for release on April 18, observed as Record Store Day by independent music companies. It contains little-heard songs from Xterminator's extensive cache.

VanPelt selected the tracks in consultation with Kareem Burrell, son of Philip Burrell who died in 2011.

“This project came about because of VP's long history with Fatis and the Xterminator catalogue, which had included the period when the brand stepped out via Ini Kamoze, Beres Hammond, Cocoa Tea, and Luciano,” VanPelt explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer. “For Record Store Day, I felt that it would be ideal to find material that was previously unreleased or obscure, as long as the quality was excellent.”

Some of those songs include the title piece by Chezidek; a Burrell-produced version of No Man is an Island by Dennis Brown; Distance Away by Sizzla; What A Gwan by Hammond and a Luciano cover of Nat King Cole's Nature Boy .

Most of the songs were available on streaming platforms by Kareem Burrell through his label, XTM.Nation.

Several Xterminator compilation albums have been released since Burrell's death, but VanPelt insisted this latest collection is different.

“This set isn't intended to be an Xterminator Greatest Hits package, because while it's always good to re-examine the legacy and impact of a producer, it's more interesting to me to look at the artistic merit regardless of popularity. I had just finished the Down In Jamaica: 40 Years Of VP Records box set, where I leaned really heavily into mainstream hit songs, including three major hits from Xterminator, so I wanted to dig deeper on this project,” he said.

The imposing Burrell was a dominant figure in reggae for more than 20 years. At Xterminator, he had an impressive roster of artistes that included Ini Kamoze, Luciano, Sizzla, Mikey General, Beres Hammond and the Firehouse Crew which recorded and toured with them.

Xterminator had a golden run throughout the 1990s. Luciano was the label's most successful artiste, releasing several well-received albums and songs including Where There is Life and It's me Again Jah.

VanPelt, an American who has been involved in reggae as a journalist and record company executive for over 30 years, said Xterminator — Earth Feel It revived memories of his friendship with Burrell, who was 57 when he died of complications from a stroke.

“Xterminator was an important label for me personally, as a young radio DJ who had been interested in foundation reggae. Fatis was producing music in the 1990s that had a cutting-edge vibe but was based on the rhythmic energy that I related to,” he said. “Sly Dunbar was a big part of this sound, and of course the Firehouse Crew of (bassist) Donald Dennis, (drummer) Melbourne Miller and (keyboardist Paul Crossdale) Wrong Move. Xterminator bridged reggae and dancehall perfectly, but Fatis was all about promoting culture in terms of lyrics and themes.”