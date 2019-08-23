Feeling the vibes in Guy's Hill

The Island Vibes Stage Show and Dance will return to Guy's Hill, St Mary, next year, following a strong début on August 10 at the Haycity venue in that community.

Michael Patton of promoters Island Vibes Promotions is pleased with the turnout and response from patrons.

“The response from the crowd was igniting and joyful, and they are asking that we keep it in the community because it benefits the community socially and economically,” Patton told the Jamaica Observer's Splash. He vowed that, “Island Vibes Stage Show and Dance will definitely be back on Saturday, August 8, 2020.”

Patton said dancehall fans from Guy's Hill and “surrounding areas” showed up in numbers to see high-riding Chronic Law, Ding Dong and Ishawna, as well as home-grown artistes who were featured early in the event.

Based in the United Kingdom, Patton is from Guy,s Hill, a farming area claimed by St Mary and St Catherine. He said he staged the show to revive entertainment in the area, adding that ventures like 'Island Vibes' stimulate economies of rural districts.

“The fact that the people acknowledged this event shows it could have been kept anywhere in Jamaica and be a success,” he observed.

Part proceeds from Island Vibes Stage Show and Dance will go to Blackstonedge All-Age School in Guy,s Hill.

Howard Campbell