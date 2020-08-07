Feluké gets treatment in California
Reggae singer Feluké is currently in San Diego, California, en route to Mexico for another round of treatment for colon cancer.
In July, he launched a GoFundMe campaign aimed at raising funds for this leg of his treatment. The target set was US$25,000 and up to yesterday the donations had reached just under 50 per cent standing at US$12,518, raised from a total of 224 donors.
Feluké has been been battling with cancer since 2014. In 2017, he was able to travel to Mexico where he received intravenous treatments and underwent surgeries to successfully remove tumours from his colon. His condition improved steadily and greatly, while allowed him to return home to Jamaica where he continued his improvement.
According to reports in November 2019, he began to experience complications in the form of bleeding. His condition worsened and in December of last year doctors discovered a colorectal tumour protruding into his bladder, which was the source of the bleeding and resulted in his blood count to plummet.
In December of last year and this March the artiste also underwent transfusions to stem the problem.
His condition has also resulted in renal failure.
The information on the GoFundMe page also states that the medications, and painkillers he needs aren't available in Jamaica and, therefore, he has opted to return to Mexico to undergo another round of treatment.
This centre in Mexico combines both traditional therapies as well as options not available in other countries. The donations received are expected to assist with costs for treatment, travel, accommodation and other expenses.
— Richard Johnson
