Feluke needs more help

A GoFundMe account has been launched for percussionist and recording artiste Feluke as he seeks to offset medical expenses while continuing to battle colon cancer, which he has been doing since 2014.

In 2017, he was able to travel to Mexico where he received intravenous treatment and underwent procedures to remove tumors from hs colon following which it is reported that his condition improved.

However, he began experiencing complications late last year causing haemoraging, renal failure.

He is therefore seeking funding to return to Mexico to undergo another round of treament.

The goal is to raise US$25,000 which would cover treatment, travel, accommodation and other expenses. So far approximately US$8,700 has been raised.