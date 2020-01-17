Flashmo, Nardo Ranks join forces
Flashmo has been a fan of deejay Nardo Ranks for some time. When the opportunity presented itself for them to collaborate, he could not refuse. Their single, Out Here , produced by Uneon Movement Inc, was recently released.
“Nardo is one of my big brothers in the music business for years now, so it was only natural for us to do a song. He is a dancehall legend, and I wanted him to be a part of my musical history,” said Flashmo.
Nardo Ranks had a number one song in the early 1990s with Dem A Bleach.
“Out Here was inspired by current movements in and out of our community. From performances to movies and fashion, just the way that we carry ourselves,” Flashmo shared.
The New York City-based artiste (given name Roel Harris) is originally from Ensom City in Spanish Town. A former student of St Jago High School, his interest in music developed at an early age.
“After leaving school, a schoolmate invited me to learn studio engineering at Record Factory on Hagley Park Road. From engineering, I went into songwriting and eventually recording,” recalled Flashmo.
His first professional recording was in 2001 for Jah Mikes of Reggae Vibes Productions. Since then, he has worked with producers Lloyd “Bull Wackies” Barnes, Adrian Locke of Truckback Records, Jon FX and Jay Crayzie.
Flashmo's first label was Stackula Roc Records. Uneon Movement Inc is his latest imprint.
As a producer, his credits include the Sweet Child (which featured Frankie Paul and Courtney Melody, among others) and Hatchback rhythms.
— KJ
