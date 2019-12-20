Foota Hype faces the music

DANCEHALL selector Oneil “Foota Hype” Thomas appeared at a preliminary hearing at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Miami, Florida, yesterday.

The disc jock is being held at the Krome Service Processing Center in Miami, an immigration holding facility. He has secured legal representation and was reportedly detained for further review of his travel documents and admissibility status.

“As soon as we are able to, we will be giving a statement to the press, but this is a family situation that we are attempting to handle internally at this time, but he has a lawyer and the situation is being dealt with,” a close source to Foota Hype told the Jamaica Observer.

It was also reported that the Jamaican Consulate in Miami is also in communication with the detention center and will be visiting with the selector this week.

Thomas was arrested on Saturday soon after disembarking from the Welcome to Jamrock cruise ship in Florida.