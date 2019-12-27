Fraser calls for more live shows

Dean Fraser, saxophonist and co-organiser of the 'Let Music Live' concert, says not enough shows are hosted in the Corporate Area.

“It's not enough; Live music is not enough here in Jamaica. It's really terrible that you come to Kingston, which is the reggae capital of the world, and also the music capital of the world and you cyaa find much live music, maybe one. That's why we make an effort to really make this happen,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash following the 10th staging of the concert last Wednesday at Emancipation Park in Kingston.

Organised by him and Tarrus Riley, it took a hiatus last year but came back with a bang under the theme 'Just Love'.

Performers included Kemar Highcon, Govana, Chi Ching Ching, Lalee, Capelton Beenie Man, Duane Stephenson, Romain Virgo (who was also joined by 10-year-old Tashae Silvera on his Dutty Man track), Craigy T, Mr G, Tony Tuff, The Mighty Diamonds, Ghost, Bushman, Richie Spice, Teejay, Jahmiel, Junior Reid, Dexta Daps and I Wayne.

While some argue that it is difficult getting sponsorship or to pay well known artistes to perform at their shows, Fraser argued that once it is for a good cause, organisers should have no issues.

“It is a whole heap of planning, but we have support from Wisynco who help with production, and the artistes easily agree to perform for free because this concert is aimed at promoting love and unity. Dem artiste yah jus waah hear 'bout di concert an' dem seh 'Wah? Yeah man, mi ready,'” he said.

Fraser is pleased with the concert's execution.

“It's the same kind of feeling every year; it's a good family vibe. We don't have any incidents…people just come and enjoy themselves,” he said.