Frassman, Jubba build Concrete Jungle

Deejay Frassman Brilliant and producer/musician Jubba White collaborate on the song Concrete Jungle, due for digital release today. It is featured on the Freedom (Declaration of Rights) rhythm.

“This song speaks to the fact that, wherever you are from across the globe, there are individuals and communities that face hardship. This is a result of growing crisis that require resilience and creativity to succeed. On the other hand, there are others that only see being a menace to society as their path forward,” White explained.

“ Concrete Jungle is one of those songs that speak about the environment that I grew up in, and the day to day struggle to survive. With the experience I got from that, and the inspiration from the riddim, it was easy to put powerful words together. Blessings to Jubba White for the great teamwork on this song. I already consider it a success,” said Frassman.

This is not the first time both have worked together. Their previous songs are Mr Law and My Eyes.

Frassman Brilliant, whose given name is Nicoy Salmon, is optimistic Concrete Jungle can do wonders for his career.

“So far the response to the song has been really good. My team is confident in it and we believe it is going to be a next big one to help my career to the next level. It can open more doors for what is to come,” he said.

The Connecticut-based artiste is originally from the Waltham Park Road area of Kingston. His songs include Dat Nuh Hard Fi Do, Welcome to Jamaica and Brain Food.

The Freedom (Declaration of Rights rhythm) also has songs by The Mighty Diamonds, I-Taweh, Aaron Nigel Smith, Jahricio, Kristine Alicia, Jah Guidance, Honey B, and Covi.

It is due for general release in June through White Stone Productions/Tuff Gong International.