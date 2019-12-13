Plays often teach life lessons that even a watchful audience never knew they needed. Mikhail Solomon's thrilling drama, From Pit To Pulpit, is one of those.

As the lead male character, Henry Jackson (played by Solomon) grapples with the hardship of letting go of his past life to fulfil his new destiny. He realises that the only way forward is to heal from what caused him hurt.

His past haunts him (literally) in the form of a ghost (played by Karla Tulloch), his deceased ex-wife. He tries to dismiss her passively in the beginning but realises that it will take more than words to exorcise her.

The plot is intensified by his devoted wife Yvonne (played by Natoya Lee) and his daughter Heaven (Trishana Wright) who do their best to help him in his rehabilitation.

David Tulloch, who plays the deacon, is worthy of mention as he is well-suited for his comedic role. His eccentric character carried many moments of laughter that held the interest of the audience.

As patrons travelled on the journey of mystery and suspense, they were entertained by the interesting mix of laughter and fear as well as moments of interaction with the audience.

Aashana Hassad, a member of the audience, was happy with the overall delivery of From Pit To Pulpit.

“The main thing I got from the play is if you are going through anything, you can turn back to God,” she said. “I'd definitely recommend others to watch it.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Julia Mendez.

“I was hesitant about going because of the Christian thing, but it certainly took a turn that I did not expect, I was thoroughly entertained,” she said.

The play was staged at the Phoenix Theatre in New Kingston.