Fun In The Sun Bronx tomorrow

A virtual concert, dubbed Fun In The Sun Bronx, is slated for tomorrow featuring Carlene Davis, Glacia Robinson, and Odayne Rhoden & the Worship Experience. The event will be streamed live on the Fun In the Son Bronx's YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as www.funintheson.nyc.

Prior to the concert, a food distribution is slated for 11:00 am to 1:00 pm EST.

Pastor Gladstone Johnson, co-organiser of Fun In The Son Bronx, is delighted about feeding 3,000 families at the 8th staging of the 12th District Community Engagement.

“I describe it as a blessing. We serve the 'underserved' community in the Bronx, and these areas have lots of Jamaicans and single mothers. It is our duty to fulfil our God-given responsibility. In light of the COVID-19 restrictions, we will be distributing food boxes at 35 locations. We've also been blessed this year to get grants for 13 single mothers to cover their rent for a month,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Started in 2002 by Tommy Cowan and Carlene Davis of Glory Music, Fun In The Son is the largest gospel festival in the English-speaking Caribbean. In 2013, they joined in partnership with Good Neighbors and New Testament Temple to reach communities in the Bronx, New York ,with high incidents of drugs and crime.

Cowan says the experience has been an immeasurable blessing since the partnership began.

“God's vision is always bigger than yours. Pastor Johnson was the one who said 'let's do this', and I can remember when we just started on the sidewalk in Bronx how people would just walk up with their weapons. To have grown so much over the years is a blessing. To be able to feed so many people and see the expression of their faces is priceless. I'm talking about fresh vegetables and fruits and a tray of eggs…all top of the line foods,” he told the Splash.