Furtyle Brain has money on his mind

Furtyle Brain is hoping to inspire listeners with his latest single Money Mek, a get-money anthem.

The song is a departure from the violent songs plaguing dancehall's social media era. Released on September 28, it was produced by Egypt Recordings, and a video released a few weeks ago.

“It is about making money, people being the best version of themselves and maximising their opportunities to earn and create new enterprises, getting paid, honest living,” the artiste explained.

The single is a first in a string of stand alone records and videos Furtyle Brain plans to release over the remainder of 2020.

Furtyle, whose real name is Kenardo Robinson, started his professional music career in 2010, under the stage name Eppirebel before changing to Furtyle in 2015. His debut track was Kickers, a parody of Vybz Kartel's hit single Clarks.

Describing his music as unorthodox, mind-stimulating, dancehall music with a twist of rock and roll, he is also known for 6ix Choppa, Gold Mine, and Boss Up.