G3K Music making its name

DESPITE the challenges brought on by COVID-19, fledgling record producer Swain Johnson is earnestly building his G3K Recording Company which is based in Angels, St Catherine.

“COVID-19 is like a Category 3 hurricane reaching landfall, but we nah go make it destroy wi,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

“No one is immune from the judgement of COVID-19. We all have to follow protocals to be safe... COVID-19 shows no partiality to human beings no matter which colour, race or class. As regards to the music industry, COVID-19 is like a song with negative lyrics. It is contagious. Once you listen to it, it stays with you,” he continued.

The Calabar High School graduate, who is two months shy of his 28th birthday, said he has been scouting talents for his label G3K Music.

“It is becoming increasingly hard for young producers to scout established artistes, especially if they do not have any songs hitting the charts. But I'm equal to the task,” he said.

The self-taught producer describes his journey as an arduous one, as he did extensive reading about music production before entering the game.

“I had to purchase or create the instruments which involves a keyboard. Your proof of ownership is your copyright or if not a binding agreement stating that you own the rhythm. This leads to the record producer getting the artiste who has the best vocals and lyrics after to voice the song,” he said.

Johnson said while at Calabar High School in Kingston, he developed a passion for music and found himself among like-mined peers.

“I found myself with a group of schoolmates, including Mascika, and all of us were excited about music. But, I thought I could harness young talent and get them into the entertainment world,” he continued.

Johnson produced his first song, To The Team, with artiste Lahjihkal in 2017. Since then he has worked with several high-profile acts, including Shatta Wale and Lisa Hyper ( Inna Di Night), Turbulance ( Your Type of Love), Bramma ( Stevie Wonder) and Checkdhat (Gucci Slides). He also has four EPs to the labels credit.

The producer explains that, “G3K is bringing new sound and flavour. It's the type of music one can relate to. Music that can match any emotions — sad, happy, fun-loving even spiritual. We try and find talented young artistes who are stuck and cannot get recognition. They have no marketing so we are willing to work with them because we know they have the potential to 'buss out' like an established artiste. I am aggressively in promoting my label and artistes in as many countries as possible and they are sure to get attractive offers because they are talented,” he added.