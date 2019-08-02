Gal Fest preaches positivity

For the past 11 years, the popular town of Linstead in St Catherine has come alive with music during the annual staging of Gal Fest.

The event, brainchild of Calvin “Five-Star General” James, seeks to provide a platform for the youth of Linstead and surrounding communities, who want to make it in the entertainment business.

According to James, Gal Fest was the nesting ground for conscious singer Iba Mahr, and has provided a stage for numerous others, some of whom he admits are not household names, but are making a mark in their various circles.

This year's event is set for August 6 at Island Dreams Hotel, located on the Linstead bypass.

James was quick to point out that persons should not be taken aback by the event's name, as there is no disrespect intended towards women.

“I want to use this show to give life to those with talent. The thing, is the music has to be positive. The artistes must be elevating the ladies. When we say gal, it's never anything derogatory. That is our dialect. That is what makes us unique. Any word can be derogatory depending on how you use it. Somebody can tell you a big word or use standard English to insult you. I break down gal inna my book to mean: girls are lovely. Females play a big part in our happiness, so that is what this show celebrates,” James told the Jamaica Observer.

Each year, James and his team work to keep the event new and fresh, while sticking to the core value of paying respect to women. This year is no different.

“Even though it's a dance, party vibes and all these things, during the event we're gonna take a five-minute pause. We jus' gonna throw out a question to the people dem: 'What's the best way to protect our young ladies?' So during the party and happy time, we jus want people to think about this,” he said.

He likened the event to his own life experiences. He migrated to the United States at an early age and admitted becoming involved 'activities'. He served time and was subsequently deported 11 years ago.

Upon his return to Jamaica, he decided to start Gal Fest.

“I now see Gal Fest growing to become a marquee event. It started from nothing just friends come together with a vision and just said mek we do this. We start from jus' a little car sound and now it a evolve into something where we can give back to the community. Last year we donated three computers to a school that had been broken into. The year before that, it's a laptop we give to the Bethel Basic School, and this year we are aiming to fix a stretch a road in the community.”

“When we come back here 11 years ago we just decide seh we not doing the same things again. We just decide to put something together. I come home with US$25 inna mi pocket after doing 14a and a half years inna di penitentiary, so like me, this show beat all odds and is coming through,” James stated.