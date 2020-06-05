Galaxy P speaks from the soul
Galaxy “Amunra” P is back with the conscious single Soul Fe the Money .
“This song is a commentary on the state of your society. The moral standards has fallen to a low level where we are moving like robots, worshipping objects on the altar of commercialism. This is a call for a return to our humanity, where we value souls over the Nike soles on your foot; there is a battle on for the souls of humanity,” said Galaxy P.
The song, produced by P Skinner and Mixmaster Jay, was recently released on the Dis Ting Muzik label.
“This song makes references to racism in the USA 'cause you have police killing blacks, blacks killing blacks, whites killing blacks, plus the negative effects of the recent pandemic which disproportionately affected blacks and Latinos. Everywhere we tun, macka jook wi as black people. Just turn on your TV, look what happened to George Floyd, the black nation is under the attack,” Galaxy P said.
The artiste, whose real name is Peter Jackson, will be releasing a seven-track, yet-to-be-titled EP, under his label Rattler Records this summer.
“My career is going to the next level; a nuh nothing normal,” said Galaxy P.
He is known for hit songs, such as Goodie Goodie featuring Colin Roache and It Good featuring Ward 21. He released his debut album, Life So Hard, in 2007.
