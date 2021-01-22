Garrison Hawk flying high on 'Adrenaline'

THE Adrenaline is the latest body of work from Jamaican-born, US-based singjay Garrison Hawk. He is pleased with the response so far.

“Returning to my dancehall roots is the central theme for my new album, and it was a great move. The YouTube views are pretty good, thousands in one week; the response has been very good. I have a lot of radio interviews coming up on mainstream stations. The music is being played in Russia, Spain, all over Europe; the people at Sony Orchard are pleased so far,” said Garrison Hawk, whose given name is Ian Bromfield.

The 12-track The Adrenaline was released on the Marathon Records label through Sony Orchard on January 8. Its track listing includes the lead single Dream for Life, Pretty Pussycat, Good Girls Love Bad Guys, Party Time, and Wine Pan a Ting.

Garrison Hawk is best known for Gangsta Roll, which nudged him onto the world stage and ascended to number nine on the Hype TV Top 20 chart.

His club remix of Sweet Music went on to hit number 11 on the UK pop charts. The song has also been featured in the video game Tropico: Caribbean Sims, and is on the soundtrack of the American film Final Destination 4.

Born in Manchester, Garrison Hawk and family moved to New York City. At 17 he was touring the East Coast of the US with some major reggae stars.