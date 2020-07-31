Genista to score with Quarantine

With the recent measures being implemented by the Government to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, trap dancehall deejay Genista decided to put pen to paper.

He emerged from the recording studio with his latest single, Quarantine.

Quarantine is a joint production between Temple Swing Records and Sauce Syde Records. Released last month, the song is accompanied by a video.

“The song was inspired by the lockdown across the island. The feedback has been great thus far. My songs are inspired by things that I experience, family, friends and relationships,” said Genista.

In a move to tap into international audiences, the Montego Bay-based deejay has collaborated with artistes from Africa and Mauritius. His recent collaborations are Lover featuring Allan Toniks, Doubted Me featuring Wize, Ada featuring Wiper Spring, and Timing featuring Marco Rebet.

“I am all about being creative with my lyrics, unique melodies and flow for the listeners,” said Genista.

Genista's other recordings include Options, Confuse and Chizzle. Among the producers he has been working with are Saymon Music, Sauce Syde Records and Temple Swing Records.

Born Okimo Cameron, the 26-year-old artiste is a past student of the Maldon High School in St James. He began pursuing music professionally five years ago and aims to gain mainstream recognition for his work.

“My music career is going good with international features with artistes from outside of Jamaica. I am also featured on the More Space rhythm produced by Temple Swing Records. My fans are seeing the growth and supporting the movement. I'm grateful for all the support and I have to thank God for guiding me in the right direction and to my family for believing in me,” said Genista.

— Kevin Jackson