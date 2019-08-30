Geno ready to make his mark

While a student at Rusea's High School in Hanover, singjay Geno represented his school in DaCosta Cup football. Even though he excelled at sport, music was his calling.

After a short stint with hometown sound system Scorpion Sound, he decided to pursue music professionally as an artiste.

“My interest in music developed over time. After I began selecting with Scorpion, I decided music was my thing,” he said.

Geno recorded his first song Ruff Up for producer Not Nice in 2016, with follow-up tracks including Fluid and Flirt. His latest song, Laundry, is scheduled for release in September.

“Working with a producer like Not Nice, taught me a lot. He gave me really good guidance and taught me how to properly construct a song and to always stay on key,” he said.

The Outta Nuttin Family from Hanover, Red Boom (Frenz For Real) in Kingston, and Panta Son are other producers he has worked with.

Born Sujeno Grant, Geno is from a small district in Lucea called Brissette and is determined not to be just another dancehall artiste.

“I want to elevate dancehall music and take it to di next level. I plan to do that with di new sound, style, and di flow that I have. I think my style is unique an' I am bringing a voice for di voiceless to inspire others,” he shared.

— Kevin Jackson