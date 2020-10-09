GeOo is a hero

Dancehall artiste GeOo says matters of the heart inspired his latest single Hero . The song features singer Dehshh and was released by IslandWAV Entertainment last month.

“We were in the studio vibing to the beat and the concept came to mind. It's about a girl who is in dire distress and she's unhappy with the situation that she is in with her significant other. So me as her 'hero' wants to bring her to a happier state,” GeOo explained.

He continued, “The vibe working with Dehshh was good and we had a good chemistry. Her vocals instantly matched with mine.”

A student at the University of Technology, Jamaica. GeOo is pursuing four-year bachelor's degree in business administration with a major in finance and a minor in marketing.

“School is something I hope to fall back on just in case music doesn't work out for me,” he shared.

Originally from Junction in St Elizabeth, GeOo (given name Geovannie Townshend) made his recording debut three years ago shortly after graduating from Munroe College. His first song was Caribbean Bad Gal, a dancehall/soca fusion that was produced by Noise Box Music.

Today, he mostly does work with IslandWAV Entertainment. He hopes to release an EP over the next few months.

“Since I began pursuing music professionally, it has been very challenging and hectic. There have been several roadblocks along the way which I have managed to navigate,” he said.

Inspired by the works of Sean Paul, Vybz Kartel and Shaggy, GeOo says music was his calling.

“Music is basically me. It is what makes me happy, my comfort and my getaway. I was encouraged by my friends, so I started to think of it from a career standpoint.”

— Kevin Jackson