Newmakers... George Nooks in troubled waters

George Nooks found himself in troubled waters in the last quarter of 2020, when he was locked up and his vehicle seized for an incident last year.

His attorneys spoke with the Jamaica Observer days after the incident.

“My client has denied any wrongdoing...We are in the process of making an application for the return for his motor vehicle that is still in the possession of the police,” Donahue Martin told the Observer at the time.

Nooks, 59, was arrested for an April 2019 incident and charged with possession of cocaine and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

After spending a night in police lock-up, the singer was freed in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree. His bail was set at $300,000 and he is scheduled to reappear in court on January 13.

Allegations are that Nooks ingested “some substance” after being accosted by the police in Liguanea, St Andrew in April 2019. He was taken to Kingston Public Hospital for observation and subsequently released.

His vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV, was subsequently returned to him.

“My client is of the view that he's being targeted by members of the Narcotics Division... I'm sure you would take the view that it is really a bizarre sequence of allegations,” Martin added.