Go Gettah rhythm making waves

UP to Wednesday, two of the songs featured on the Go Gettah rhythm were trending on YouTube. Through the Gate by Intence was at number one, while Like How by Iwaata was at 13.

Kingston 13-based Eagle Productions produced the Go Gettah rhythm.

The other songs on the set are: Go Gettah by Lolaa Smiles; Pree (Kash x J Don), Weed and Grabba (Richy Whiz); Aim and Squeeze (Kripton 13); Druggist (Jeezas); We Bingo (Lenz Real); Brawling Murder (Loyal Savage); and, Eastside Badness (John Bigz).

The early success of both Intence and Iwaata songs have thrust the spotlight on the emerging label, headed by Dave “Baddadan Eagle” Scott.

“The response to the songs have been great. I think we have probably the hottest riddim out on the market right now. Everyone is asking for it,” said Scott.

Started in 2017, Eagle Productions has aligned its brand with mostly up-and-coming acts.

“I have a love for music and a good ear for spotting talent. I am willing to work with young artistes, especially those who really want to get that break or are on their way to getting to the top,” said Scott.

Scott has also worked with established acts, including Vybz Kartel.

“Our goal is to level up with other top producers, but not just by voicing big artistes but to help searching for new young talent,” Scott shared.

The Go Gettah rhythm was released last month.